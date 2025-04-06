Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,902 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.10% of Genesco worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,627.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Genesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Genesco Trading Down 3.1 %

GCO stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,201.68. The trade was a 69.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,758,430.50. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

