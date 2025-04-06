Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after buying an additional 324,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

