Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 182,478 Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,478 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of MSG Entertainment worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MSG Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. The trade was a 91.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSG Entertainment

MSG Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. MSG Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.