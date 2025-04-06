Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 61,111 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.17% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,455.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,020,589.20. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $7,010,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

