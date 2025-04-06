Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,068,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Impinj by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $40,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,443.84. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,752.25. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,748. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.35. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

