Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 205.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Primoris Services worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 40,543.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,851,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PRIM opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

