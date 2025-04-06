Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 2,589.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.95% of DXP Enterprises worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,768.75. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Little purchased 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $73.45 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

