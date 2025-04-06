Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 109,769 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,769 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $52,474.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,935.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.