Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,122,057 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 505,569 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

