Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 192,731 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,731 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.87% of WK Kellogg worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,925,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after buying an additional 1,580,704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Down 3.2 %

KLG stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. WK Kellogg Co has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLG

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.