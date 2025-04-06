Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 20,948 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $774,228.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.