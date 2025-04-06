Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,857,063 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,857,063 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $107.25 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 289.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

