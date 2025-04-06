Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 505,307 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 647,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 110,162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

