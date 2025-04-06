Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 709,883 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 709,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after buying an additional 835,929 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. SM Energy has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $53.16.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

