Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 995,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 854,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 104,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after buying an additional 116,410 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in AvidXchange by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Barclays downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,162.47. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

