Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,155,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 296,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $944.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

