Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,816 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Signet Jewelers worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $40,989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.1 %

SIG stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Report on SIG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.