Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,498 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,198,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,587,000 after acquiring an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

