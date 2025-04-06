ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $48,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

