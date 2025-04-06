Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $43.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $43.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 7.7 %

BAC opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.