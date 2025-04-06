Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 1717206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

BTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

