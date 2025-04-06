Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $225.21 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.18 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.