BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.75 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BB opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,224. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $288,882. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $19,485,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after buying an additional 4,039,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $14,282,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.