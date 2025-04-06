Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 578.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

