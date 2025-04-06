Blair William & Co. IL Has $211,000 Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vicor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vicor by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 572,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $79,889,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $113,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,642 shares of company stock valued at $819,890 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Vicor Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of VICR stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

