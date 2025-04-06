Blair William & Co. IL Has $216,000 Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,088,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 90.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

