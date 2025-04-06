Blair William & Co. IL Has $257,000 Holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDSB. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

