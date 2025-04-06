Blair William & Co. IL Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 29.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

