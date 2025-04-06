Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 742 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $274.04 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $469.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

