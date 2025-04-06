Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

In other Tempus AI news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $792,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,914,527.62. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,601,969 shares of company stock valued at $317,330,782.

TEM opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

