Blair William & Co. IL Takes $240,000 Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,942. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $134,833.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,529. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODC

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.