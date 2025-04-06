Blair William & Co. IL Takes $285,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Pentair by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.