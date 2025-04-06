Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

