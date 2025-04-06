Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,292,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $230.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.