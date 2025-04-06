Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.