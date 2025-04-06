Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires Shares of 139,180 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,347,000. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

