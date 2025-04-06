Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 3.6 %

CM opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

