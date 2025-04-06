Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRS opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

