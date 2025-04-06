Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carter’s worth $211,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 99.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $37.00 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.62%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

