CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,538,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CAVA Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,527,657.42. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.