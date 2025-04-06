Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.55 and last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 830023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. National Bankshares downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$213,900.00. Also, Senior Officer John F. Soini purchased 4,104 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,945.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,054 shares of company stock worth $520,272. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

