Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.