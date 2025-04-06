Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $53,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOF. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $93.01 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

