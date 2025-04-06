Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cohu were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 25.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 647,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after buying an additional 1,152,825 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of COHU stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $624.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

