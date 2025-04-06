Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Comerica were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Comerica by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

