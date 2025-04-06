Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,614 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

