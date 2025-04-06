Connable Office Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

