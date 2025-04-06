Corebridge Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 182,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in VSE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in VSE by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

VSE Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of VSEC opened at $105.93 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 1.32.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.