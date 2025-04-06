Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

