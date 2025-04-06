Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,245 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 129,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $994.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

